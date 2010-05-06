Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 8:02 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Bill Rosen to Seek Re-Election to Santa Barbara Democratic Committee

He has served as a Third District representative since 2008

By Bill Rosen | May 6, 2010 | 6:36 p.m.

Bill Rosen, a lifelong Democrat, has announced that he will seek re-election to the position of Third District representative on the Santa Barbara Democratic Committee.

Rosen said the committee is the most significant political party organization on the South Coast. It endorses candidates for city and county positions and provides funding and volunteer support to candidates.

“The committee is a vital part of the electoral process,” he said.

Rosen said he understands that a party position is not on most voters’ radar given the candidates seeking nomination and the propositions.

“Political parties still have a major role in the process, and party support often means the difference between victory and defeat,” he said.

Rosen has been a member of the committee for the Third District since 2008. He served as an alternate on the committee, or as a representative of Assemblyman Pedro Nava and others before then.

Rosen supports the objectives of the committee and its recently adopted platform.

“I bring a wealth of experience to the position, and the committee needs knowledgeable and capable members,” he said.

Rosen has earned the support of the following Democrats: county supervisors Doreen Farr, Janet Wolf and Salud Carbajal, Santa Barbara City Councilman Das Williams, Goleta City Councilman Roger Aceves, Goleta school board member Susan Epstein, Goleta Water District board member Lauren Hanson, local activist Selma Rubin and others.

“I truly appreciate the support of local public officials and individuals,” Rosen said.

Rosen was chairman of a local Democratic committee in New York and served as member of the county committee for many years. In New York, Rosen served as counsel to local governments, school districts and other agencies. He now serves as a member of the GWD board, and he is director of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

For more information, e-mail Rosen at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

 
