Boys’ Tennis: Dons Dominate in League Tourney Finals

Ending on top are Santa Barbara High's Melton in singles and Vaughan and Williams in doubles

By Liz Frech | May 7, 2010 | 2:46 a.m.

The Channel League boys’ tennis tournament finished Thursday for both singles and doubles at Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club. Although the summery weather continued, the players didn’t let up, as each player stepped up his game, and the spectators enjoyed another day of high-level competition.

Focused and ready, the doubles teams came out to do battle. On one court, Jimmy Vaughan and Chris Williams of Santa Barbara High, seeded No. 1, faced off against Christian Edstrom and Austin Cano of Dos Pueblos, seeded No. 5. The first set went quickly to Vaughan and Williams, 6-2. In the second set, Edstrom and Cano regrouped and played aggressively, closing the net and painting the lines. They battled hard and tough before falling 4-6 to Vaughan and Williams.

On the other court, Matt Baum and Danny Diaz of Santa Barbara, seeded No. 2, made quick work of Michael Lowe and Jacob Rucker of Ventura, seeded No. 6, in the first set at 6-0. In the second set, Lowe and Rucker changed the momentum by varying their shots and snagged four games before succumbing to Baum and Diaz.

In the doubles final, teammates had to play teammates and thrilled the spectators in a three-set finale that went to Vaughan and Williams, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.

In the singles final, the top two seeds faced off — No. 1 Chase Melton of Santa Barbara vs. No. 2 Sasha Gryaznov of Dos Pueblos. Each set proved close and tight. Both fit players used every inch of the court to their advantage, and fired numerous winners with their lethal forehands. In addition to their well-placed groundies, both players could serve and volley. In the end, Melton prevailed in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5.

Melton and Gryaznov will head to Cate for Sectionals on May 21.

Way to go, Channel League players!

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

