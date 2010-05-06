Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 8:03 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Capps to Push for Creation of Nonpartisan Panel to Investigate Oil Spill

The 'blue ribbon' commission would assess the causes and damages, and make recommendations

By Ashley Schapitl | May 6, 2010 | 6:17 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and Democratic Rep. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, announced Thursday their plans to introduce legislation to create an independent, nonpartisan “blue ribbon” commission to investigate the causes of the devastating oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico and provide President Barack Obama, Congress and the public with recommendations to avoid such disasters in the future.

The commission would serve as an important long-term addition to the Obama administration’s short-term efforts to investigate and respond to the Gulf spill.

The commission also would be tasked with providing Congress with a full understanding of the consequences of this spill and possible future incidents to sensitive and ecologically important areas, as well as the economic impacts to ocean and coastal communities. Additionally, the commission would have subpoena power and the ability to hold public hearings, including in the Gulf region.

“As 200,000 gallons of oil per day continue to spill into the Gulf Mexico, it’s becoming painfully clear that the economic, ecological and public health effects of this spill could dwarf any environmental disaster in our nation’s history. But this disaster will be all the more tragic if we fail to learn from it,” Capps said. “The president and his administration swiftly responded to the spill from day one, mobilizing the government’s resources to attempt to minimize the harm to the Gulf Coast. Now it’s time to ensure a complete examination of the spill and its aftermath by appointing an independent, nonpartisan commission to assess the causes and damages and make recommendations to prevent future tragedies.”

Markey added: “Following the Three Mile Island nuclear meltdown, President (Jimmy) Carter appointed an independent panel, called the Kemeny Commission, to investigate the cause of the meltdown and recommend safety improvements. President Obama’s administration and Congress are already conducting a comprehensive, robust investigation into this accident. Appointing an independent blue-ribbon panel will help provide the recommendations to ensure that similar disasters do not happen again.”

Similar commissions have been convened in the past to investigate disasters including the nuclear meltdown at Three Mile Island and the Challenger Space Shuttle explosion.

— Ashley Schapitl is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
