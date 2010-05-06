Elaine Abercrombie: Federal Tax Credit a Boon for Home Sales

April’s spring has sprung, with many buyers plunging in the pool and taking advantage of the federal tax credit.

Sales as well as pending sales are up in the area. It is likely that some of those pending sales were buyers just waiting until the last minute to take advantage of the federal tax credit program.

Even though inventory is up for May over April, our current sales activity is up as well, leaving us with less than a five-month supply of homes from Carpinteria to Goleta. Compared with a year ago, when we had a double-digit supply of homes for sellers, this is a good sign; however, statistics are showing the days on the market are getting longer for those with an incorrect price tag.

April saw an increase in the average price sold in the entire area on those properties that closed during the month, and an increase in sales in every district as well.

Our area still has a higher than normal failure rate for homes with sellers who were just testing the market with their list price.

If sellers are not serious about selling, this is not the market to fish in.

— Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Abercrombie Fine Homes at Village Properties, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .