Energy Toll of Televisions: 328,500 Watts and Counting

[Noozhawk’s Note from Green Hawk Interactive Producer Sarah Ettman-Sterner: The Nuvigreen Project is a mentorship experience that helps bring to light a new source of environmental reporting, while supplying the community with up-to-date eco-news from fresh, youthful perspectives. Nuvigreen serves as terra firma to support and encourage high school and college students to pursue green careers, especially green journalism. Now, inspired young environmentalists have an outlet — a place to be seen, heard and published, and get feedback. It is a cooperative effort supported by Noozhawk and Santa Barbara educational institutions including Dos Pueblos High School and UCSB.]

I Love Lucy, M*A*S*H, SpongeBob SquarePants, The West Wing, SportsCenter. What do all of them have in common? They are some of the most popular TV programs of all time.

In American society, television has become something that we discuss at work and school, and sit in front of during dinner. Yet, televisions have caused a major increase in the energy usage of our homes. Computers, too, from the Internet to Microsoft Word to World of Warcraft, have all caused an increase in the amount of energy that we consume as a nation.

In general, Americans own an absurd amount of televisions. According to a study by A.C. Nielsen Co., 99 percent of households in America own at least one television, while the average household has more than two televisions and more than 66 percent of houses in this country have three or more televisions.

In addition, a 2006 study by USA Today found that the average home had more TVs in it than occupants. In an average day, the television is on in a house for six hours and 47 per household. This equates to an annual total of about 250 billion hours of television watched by the U.S. populous in a given year.

While these numbers in and of themselves are pretty outrageous, the amount of energy your television uses is fairly outrageous itself. According to the U.S. Department of Energy the amount of watts of electricity a television uses per hour varies based on its size, whether it uses a projector and whether it is a flat-screen.

In the projection conducted by the Department of Energy, the mean television size was about 36 inches, so we will be using the average wattage of a 36-inch television for our calculation purposes. A 36-inch TV uses about 133 watts per hour that it is on. That means that in a given day, the average U.S. household uses about 900 watts of energy on just the television, or 328,500 watts of energy per year.

Despite as much energy as televisions use, computers use even more energy. According to the Department of Energy, the average computer uses 130 watts of electricity per hour when it is “awake,” and 30 watts of energy or fewer per hour when it is in hibernate mode but still on. But that is just the operating system portion of the computer. The monitor uses even more power at 150 watts per hour when it is “awake” and 30 watts or fewer depending on the type when it is hibernating. That means that at an office with hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with an hour off for lunch, a computer could be active for seven hours, using 1,960 watts of energy for the computer and monitor and 60 watts combined for the hour lunch break.

If an employee works 200 days a year, he or she would use 404,000 watts of power a year from the computer at work, in addition to the power used from the home computer.

This problem occurs at schools, too. At Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta, there are two computer labs that are nearly always fully occupied, totaling about 70 computers being used by students from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. This creates a usage of about 137,200 watts used per day by students alone. Additionally, each classroom has one computer for the teacher, as well as the computers that are used daily in the school’s office.

There is good news on a way to cut down on the amount of energy used daily. Through the Department of Energy, the government started a program in 1998 called Energy Star, a label given to products that meet certain criteria on conserving energy.

While it might seem that there aren’t many products that meet these criteria, there are hundreds of televisions and computers that do. Additionally, the requirements for a television or computer to become an Energy Star product are becoming stricter. Until 2008, a television could receive an Energy Star label based solely on the amount of energy used in standby mode. Now, it’s based on the total power a computer or television uses, when it’s both asleep and awake.

So, what can you do to decrease your energy usage through televisions and computers? First, you can purchase Energy Star products, which can decrease energy consumption up to 60 percent. Secondly, turn off computers when they’re not in use and unplug TVs when not in use. With these two easy steps, maybe you will use less then 328,500 watts per year.

— Dos Pueblos High School student Nathaniel Block is a participant of the Nuvigreen Project, a student-produced reporting series in Noozhawk’s Green Hawk section.