Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 8:01 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Attempted Murder Suspect in Custody

Montecito residents receive phone alerts after a man stabs his girlfriend and flees

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 6, 2010 | 7:00 p.m.

A man accused of stabbing his girlfriend and prompting the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department to issue emergency phone notifications to Montecito residents Thursday morning has been apprehended.

By 9 a.m. Thursday, Santa Barbara police had Jose Miguel Salazar Ortega, 28, in custody. He is facing charges of attempted murder, spousal battery, burglary, child endangering and hit-and-run.

The incident began before police responded to a call about 2 a.m. Thursday and found a 26-year-old woman with deep puncture wounds to her face and head. The woman is believed to have been staying with her family in their apartment in the 800 block of West Mission Street.

A Santa Barbara police news release said the woman had moved out of the home she was sharing with Ortega and their 5-year-old child for undisclosed reasons several weeks ago. Police believe that Ortega had contacted the young woman, asking to see their child, but the woman had refused because Ortega told her he was feeling suicidal, according to police.

On Thursday morning, police say Ortega entered the home through an unlocked door and began stabbing the young woman, who was sleeping on the couch, in the face and head with a sharp instrument.

Family members are believed to have chased Ortega out of the home, and he reportedly fled in a white Ford SUV.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a collision minutes later at Sheffield Drive and Jamison Lane in Montecito after a white SUV crashed into a retaining wall. The vehicle was abandoned and the sheriff’s department began a search, issuing phone alerts to residents in the area. 

Ortega was located later Thursday morning, when he was found in a friend’s residence on the 1300 block of Cacique Street. Police say he was arrested without incident, and that his friends, who were unaware of the assault, have cooperated with the investigation.

Ortega is being held at the Santa Barbara County Jail as the investigation continues. His bail was set at $500,000.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 