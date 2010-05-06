Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 8:04 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Student Named National Sea Cadet of Year

Santa Barbara Navy League honors Chief Cody Roberts, a Bishop Diego senior

By Patricia Westberg | May 6, 2010 | 4:27 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Navy League has announced that Chief Cody Roberts of the Naval Sea Cadet Corps has been recognized as the Santa Barbara Council’s National Naval Sea Cadet of the Year. Chief Roberts is a member of AIRPAC Squadron, Region 11, Santa Barbara.

According to AIRPAC Squadron’s commanding officer, LTJG Dawn Rademacher, Roberts personifies the attributes of the Naval Sea Cadet Corps and has excelled at rate requirements for advancement to the point where he was eligible for the rate of chief months before he was able to display this accomplishment on his uniform.

“Chief Roberts is a driven, self-motivated young man who serves as an inspirational role model for all of our Sea Cadets, plus he truly is a gentleman,” Rademacher said.

Roberts is a senior at Bishop Garcia Diego High School in Santa Barbara and has been on the Dean’s Honor Roll. He also has earned an Academic Scholar Ribbon each semester he has been in school.

Roberts will be attending Texas A&M University this fall, where he will be joining the Corps of Cadets. He plans to serve in the military upon graduation from Texas A&M.

— Patricia Westberg is the public affairs officer for the Santa Barbara Navy League.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 