Santa Barbara Student Named National Sea Cadet of Year

The Santa Barbara Navy League has announced that Chief Cody Roberts of the Naval Sea Cadet Corps has been recognized as the Santa Barbara Council’s National Naval Sea Cadet of the Year. Chief Roberts is a member of AIRPAC Squadron, Region 11, Santa Barbara.

According to AIRPAC Squadron’s commanding officer, LTJG Dawn Rademacher, Roberts personifies the attributes of the Naval Sea Cadet Corps and has excelled at rate requirements for advancement to the point where he was eligible for the rate of chief months before he was able to display this accomplishment on his uniform.

“Chief Roberts is a driven, self-motivated young man who serves as an inspirational role model for all of our Sea Cadets, plus he truly is a gentleman,” Rademacher said.

Roberts is a senior at Bishop Garcia Diego High School in Santa Barbara and has been on the Dean’s Honor Roll. He also has earned an Academic Scholar Ribbon each semester he has been in school.

Roberts will be attending Texas A&M University this fall, where he will be joining the Corps of Cadets. He plans to serve in the military upon graduation from Texas A&M.

— Patricia Westberg is the public affairs officer for the Santa Barbara Navy League.