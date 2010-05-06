Spherion Staffing Moves to Fairview Shopping Center

The Goleta mall is now fully leased

At a time when many shopping centers are struggling with huge vacancies, the Fairview Shopping Center in Goleta is now 100 percent leased.

Spherion Staffing Services is moving its location from Magnolia Avenue to a 2,062-square-foot space at 271 N. Fairview Ave.

Kristopher Roth of Hayes Commercial Group represented Spherion in the lease, and Roth and Michael Martz, also of Hayes Commercial Group, represented the Fairview Shopping Center.

Spherion is a subsidiary of SFN Group and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. It has more than 700 locations and annual revenues of $2 billion.

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.