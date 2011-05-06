Central Coast McDonald’s Restaurants Hire 57 New Employees

The surge is part of the company's nationwide initiative to add up to 50,000 workers

McDonald’s of the Central Coast and its independent franchisees have hired 57 new employees, filling a combination of full- and part-time positions in restaurants in the areas of Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo and Carpinteria with plans to hire even more by the start of the summer.

Due to an overwhelming positive response, during the past few weeks McDonald’s restaurant teams spent considerable time carefully reviewing the large number of applications received. The hiring event was part of a nationwide initiative for McDonald’s and its franchisees to hire up to 50,000 new employees at restaurants across the country.

“We are proud to have hired new employees in the Central Coast areas who now gain the benefits of a McJob and who can now help us continue providing great experiences for our customers,” said Ted Maddux, Central Coast McDonald’s co-op president. “Our business performance continues to be strong thanks to our employees who work hard to ensure our customers are satisfied each and every time they visit our restaurants.”

“McDonald’s hiring and investing in this new workforce is a positive move,” said John Challenger, chief executive officer of outplacement consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc. “Jobs that instill lifelong business lessons and sharpen work skills, like those McDonald’s offers, develop a stronger and more educated wave of employees, which benefits economic recovery and the nation’s workforce both in the short- and long-run.”

McDonald’s and its franchisees will invest nearly $41.5 million to train the company’s new employees. Traditionally one of the industry’s peak business periods, the summer months will require new hires to be knowledgeable and efficient on operations, menu offerings, nutrition information and other business programs.

“It is important that employees get to know us — everything from the quality, value and variety McDonald’s menu provides to how we serve our local communities through Ronald McDonald House Charities, volunteer programs and scholarships,” Maddux said. “It’s that combined understanding of our values, the opportunities we offer and the quality experiences we provide our communities that allows employees to feel proud of their McJob.”

— Bonny Martinez is a publicist.