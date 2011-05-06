Friday, April 27 , 2018, 9:20 am | Partly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: SBCC Voice Students to Go It Alone

Chamber Singers and applied voice majors will perform Saturday at First United Methodist Church

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | May 6, 2011 | 11:53 a.m.

Thespis invented the solo aria in the 6th century, B.C.
The SBCC Chamber Singers and applied voice majors (directed by Nathan Kreitzer) will offer a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

The program includes five “Canciones Clásicas Españolas (Classic Spanish Songs)” by Fernando Obradors (1897-1945) and “Lonely House” from Streetscene by Kurt Weill (1900-50), sung by Myron Aguilar; five songs from Winterreise by Franz Schubert (1797-1828) and “Psalm 148” from Cycle of Holy Songs by Ned Rorem (born 1923) and sung by Brandon Thiebault; “Se Tu Ma’ami” by Alessandro Scarlatti (1660-1725), “Will There Really Be a Morning?” by Ricky Ian Gordon (born in 1956), “Morgen (Morning)” by Richard Strauss (1864-1949), “Adieu” by Gabriel Faure (1845-1924); “Summertime” from Porgy and Bess by George Gershwin (1898-1937) and sung by Megan Kaster; and “Ständchen (Serenade)” by Franz Schubert.

Also on the program are “Si mes vers avaient des ailes” (“If My verses Had Wings)” by Reynaldo Hahn, plus two songs by Samuel Barber (1910-81), “With Rue My Heart Is Laden” and “Sure On This Shining Night,” sung by Sarah Denise Kreitzer; “O Mio Babbino Caro” and “Un Bel Di” by Giacomo Puccini (1858-1924) and sung by Callie Barbour; and two songs by John Lennon and Paul McCartney (arranged by Gene Puerling) and sung by the SBCC Chamber Singers — “Here, There and Everywhere” (solo by Michelle Lvoff) and “Yesterday” (solo by Marc Nicolas). Pianists Josephine Brummel and Dr. Michael Eglin will divided the accompaniment between them.

Aristotle has it that classic Greek drama began when a certain Thespis stepped out in front of the chorus and sang something different, something all by himself. Someone more given than I am to apocalyptic generalizations might suggest that all of Western civilization began with this episode, for if we can’t say that our history has been driven by the individuals making individual statements and taking responsibility for their own actions, then there is nothing coherent to say about it.

This concert is billed under the heading of “Chamber Singers,” but it is mostly a celebration of the courage of the soloist, who dares to step out on stage without the comfortable context of the chorus and to let fly with something all alone.

Tickets are $12 for general admission and $8 for students, and can be purchased at the door.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

