Lane Closures on Calle Real in Goleta to Begin Next Week

A project to realign Cathedral Oaks Road with Hollister Avenue in Goleta and replace the Highway 101 overcrossing at Hollister Avenue will result in lane closures of Calle Real for a four-week period beginning Monday, May 9.

Motorists will encounter intermittent one-way reversing traffic control Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Delays are expected to be minimal because the majority of work will take place behind concrete barriers.

Caltrans District 5 will widen Calle Real to include two 12-foot lanes and two 5-foot shoulders from Cathedral Oaks Road to the Highway 101 northbound on-ramp.

The $7 million project is expected to be completed in June.

The Bacara Resort & Spa and the Sandpiper Golf Club will remain open for business.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.