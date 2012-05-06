Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens Celebrates Older Americans Month

Senior awards ceremonies scheduled May 16 in Buellton and May 21 in San Luis Obispo

Local events to celebrate May 2012 as Older Americans Month will be held to honor nominees for seven award categories: Senior Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen Program of the Year, Public Official of the Year Media, Advocate of the Year, Caregiver of the Year, Older Worker and Intergenerational Effort of the Year.

“Older Americans Month is celebrated each May to recognize older Americans for the contributions they make to our families, communities and society,” said Lee Diaz, board president of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, sponsor of the local events.

“This year’s theme is ‘Never Too Old to Play’ and it encourages older Americans to stay engaged, active and involved in their own lives and in their communities.”

Diaz said the accomplishments of the nominees will be recognized at two events on the Central Coast: at 2:30 p.m. May 16 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott, 555 McMurray Road in Buellton, and at 10:30 a.m. May 21 at the Embassy Suites, 333 Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo.

“2012 marks the 28th year of activities to celebrate Older American’s Month,” Diaz said. “At this time, the community recognizes significant achievements and the contribution of senior citizens to the community. In addition, many fine programs have been designed to create a safe and healthy community for frail at-risk older persons and these programs merit attention.”

May 2012 will be declared Older Americans Month by President Barack Obama and Gov. Jerry Brown.

”This year’s theme pays homage to the many ways in which older adults bring inspiration and continuity to our community,” said Will Schuyler, chairman of the AAA Advisory Council. “Their shared histories, diverse experiences and wealth of knowledge have made our culture, economy and local character what they are today. The theme also highlights the many ways older Americans can help our communities.

“In fact, older Americans are more active in community life than ever before, thanks in part to advances in health care, education, technology and financial stability over the past decades that have greatly increased their vitality and standard of living.”

Joyce Ellen Lippman, executive director of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens/Area Agency on Aging, said there are many reasons to celebrate this month.

“While the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens provides services, support and resources to older Americans year-round, Older Americans Month is a great opportunity to show special appreciation for some of our most beloved citizens,” she said. “Help us to celebrate Older Americans Month!”

All persons are welcome to attend. There is a small fee to cover the refreshments and reservations are required. To RSVP, contact Lippman at 805.925.9554 or via e-mail at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Joyce Ellen Lippman is executive director of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens/Area Agency on Aging.