Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 6:35 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Business

Energy Efficiency to Fuel Next Discussion at MIT Enterprise Forum Central Coast

Transphorm's Umesh Mishra, UCSB engineering dean Rod Alferness and DFJ Frontier's Frank Foster to talk industry applications and opportunities

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | May 6, 2012 | 9:31 p.m.

Transphorm, a Goleta-based startup out of UCSB, will discuss the potential impact of its energy-efficient technology and the company’s growth at the next MIT Enterprise Forum Central Coast on May 16 at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center.

Transphorm develops more efficient power converters that could substantially curb power consumption in computers, electric cars, motors and other appliances.

“The amount of savings added up is more than all the electricity consumed by the West Coast in a year,” said Umesh Mishra, Transphorm’s CEO and co-founder. “That’s the scale of the impact.”

Right now, most converters are made out of silicon and are about 90 percent efficient, while the rest of the energy gets converted into waste heat. Transphorm can improve that number to the upper 90s using Gallium Nitride. GaN has been used to power white-light LEDs but has never been used in large-scale conversion, where silicon has dominated for years.

Transphorm recently announced the qualification of its first product, a variation of the 600-volt diodes powered by GaN.

“Everyone understood this material should make efficient power conversion possible, but no one knew how to do it,” Mishra said.

Rod Alferness, dean of the UCSB Engineering Department, and Frank Foster, managing director of DFJ Frontier, will join Mishra at the forum. They will discuss the energy-efficiency industry, opportunities for entrepreneurs and manufacturing in Santa Barbara. Daniel Brooks of MWH Americas Inc. will moderate the event.

The MIT Enterprise Forum Central Coast will be held May 16 at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara. An hour of networking and a buffet dinner will begin at 5 p.m. The speaker program will begin at 6 p.m., capped off with a question-and-answer period.

Tickets cost $30 in advance, $15 for students and $40 at the door. Parking costs $3. Click here for more information.

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkBiz, @noozhawk and @NoozhawkNews. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 