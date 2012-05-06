Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 6:39 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Genies Are Making Genealogical Magic Happen Right Here in Santa Barbara

Let 'genie buddies' at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society show you the way to your past

By Glenn Avolio for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society | May 6, 2012 | 6:35 p.m.

Genies are making magic happen right here in Santa Barbara. These genies don’t live in a lamp. In fact, they have a spacious, well-lit and inviting work area they call the Sahyun Genealogical Library at 316 Castillo St.

But they do use their magical powers to travel back in time. They can fly back decades, centuries and sometimes millennia in their search for ancestral links and family ties. Amazingly, they also have the power to bring the deceased back to life — not in the literal Dr. Frankenstein way of reanimation of the dead, but still in very substantial ways by giving form and substance to the ancestors they find in their family history searches.

Genealogists refer to each other as “genie buddies,” so the title can elicit smiles and images of magic carpets and mystical abilities. Like the magicians of antiquity, the alchemists and sorcerers, these genies spend much of their time searching through archives and books looking for clues that will link the present with the past. Now, however, instead of paging through dusty old tomes, much of the research is conducted on line at websites like Ancestry.com, Fold3.com and AmericanAncestors.com. The Sahyun Library has member access for these and other sites that can speed the research process.

The genies that inhabit the Sahyun are members of the Santa Barbara Genealogical Society and, unlike the wizards of antiquity, the members of this group are more than willing to share their secrets and to welcome those who would like to join their group. They are especially welcoming to the novice who might not even know where to begin the search for their family roots. Looking back into the past can be like peering into a dark crypt but the intimidation lessens when someone knowledgeable lights a torch and shows you the way.

Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

— Glenn Avolio is publicity chairman at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 