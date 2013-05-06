Allen Freymuth Joins CenCal Health as Director of Claims

CenCal Health is pleased to announce Allen Freymuth as its new director of claims.

Freymuth brings to CenCal Health an extensive knowledge of Medicare and Medicaid (Medi-Cal in the state of California). Freymuth has previously served in managerial roles at L.A. Care Health Plan, SCAN Health Plan, Blue Shield of California and Blue Cross of California.

Before joining CenCal Health, Freymuth served as manager of claims and customer services at Keenan and Associates, where he oversaw all claim processing and improved productivity in claims functions.

Freymuth received a bachelor of arts degree in social science from the California State University-Los Angeles. He also completed multiple courses in business law and workers’ compensation law and practice at the University of San Fernando Valley College of Law.

Freymuth spent 10 years serving on the Board of Directors for Blue Cross Employees Federal Credit Union in addition to serving as board chair. He also was president of Los Angeles Life and Accident Claim Association for two years.

CenCal Health administers several publicly-sponsored health care programs for low income residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. CenCal Health is a public entity that is governed by a 13 member Board of Directors appointed by the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo county boards of supervisors. Its Board of Directors is composed of local government, physicians, hospital, member, other health care provider and business representatives.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing CenCal Health.