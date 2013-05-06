Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 5:20 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

The Beach Boys to Perform Classic Hits at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | May 6, 2013 | 11:31 p.m.

One year after celebrating 50 years in the music industry, The Beach Boys, one of the world’s most legendary bands in pop music history, will perform their iconic hits at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6. Tickets for the show are $35, $45, $55, $70 and $85.

For five decades, America’s first pop band to reach the 50-year milestone has recorded and performed the music that has become the world’s favorite soundtrack to summer.

The Beach Boys hold the Billboard/Nielsen SoundScan record as the top-selling American band for albums and singles. They are also the American group with the most Billboard Top 40 chart hits (36), and their 2003 release “Sounds of Summer: The Very Best of The Beach Boys” has achieved triple-Platinum sales status. Throughout their history, The Beach Boys scored four No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Hot 100 with “I Get Around” (1964), “Help Me, Rhonda” (1965), “Good Vibrations” (1966) and “Kokomo” (1988).

The band was founded in 1961 in Hawthorne, Calif., and originally composed of three teenage Wilson brothers (Brian, Carl and Dennis), their cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine. In 1962, neighbor David Marks joined the group for its first wave of hits, and Bruce Johnston came aboard in 1965 when Brian Wilson retired from touring to focus on writing and producing for the group.

The Beach Boys released their first album, Surfin’ Safari, in 1962 and never looked back. The album spent 37 weeks on the Billboard chart, launching the young group known for its shimmering vocal harmonies and relaxed California style into international stardom. The Wilson-Love collaboration resulted in many international hits, and the band’s initial surf-rock focus was soon broadened to include other themes, making The Beach Boys America’s preeminent band of the 1960s.

Following last year’s historic reunion tour, The Beach Boys continue to further the legacy of this iconic band with their current lineup: founding member Mike Love, Bruce Johnston, Christian Love, Randell Kirsch, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill and Scott Totten.

The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, and they are recipients of The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award.

Don’t miss the opportunity to see one of the biggest pop bands of all time in the intimate, 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash. You can also visit the website by clicking here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

