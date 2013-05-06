Construction Slated to Start Thursday at De la Vina-Figueroa Intersection

The City of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the start of construction to install pedestrian safety improvements at the intersection of De la Vina and Figueroa streets.

Construction is scheduled to begin Wednesday and continue through July.

The work includes curb extensions, new access ramps, street lighting and landscaping at all four corners.

The city’s contractor, Lash Construction, will be completing the work in phases to minimize traffic disruptions and manage the construction schedule.

One traffic lane will remain open on De la Vina Street at all times; Figueroa Street will be subject to intermittent closures to expedite the work. Traffic delays are expected, and motorists and pedestrians are advised to take alternate routes.

The intersection improvements are the result of significant public input with the approval of the project by the City Council in March. Construction of the project is funded by a federal Highway Safety Improvement Program grant in the amount of $325,000.

The Public Works Department thanks the public in advance for their patience and cooperation during construction.

For comments or questions about the project, contact supervising engineer Adam Hendel at 805.897.1921 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Para la información en español llame por favor 805.564.5460.

— Adam Hendel is a supervising engineer for the City of Santa Barbara.