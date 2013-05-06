Laguna Blanca School Welcomes New Board Trustee Margaret Baker

Laguna Blanca School is pleased to announce that Margaret Baker is returning to their Board of Trustees for a second time, having originally served in the late 1990s.

Baker’s rich background in education, her extensive local board experience, and her important role as a former Laguna parent are all wonderful aspects that have prepared her to join the school’s Board of Trustees for a second time around.

In 1969, Baker received a bachelor of arts degree in history from the United States International University. From there, she obtained her teaching credentials and an MA in special education from UC Santa Barbara, as well as a master’s degree in clinical psychology from Antioch University.

Baker is also a California certified mediator.

She began her career teaching elementary school for the Carpinteria Unified School District and later moved to curriculum and program development for grades K-9. She has served as a counselor for St. Vincent’s School and a therapist for both Cottage Care Center and Project Recovery, which are rehabilitation programs focused on treatment for alcoholism and drug abuse.

Baker has served on many boards, including Crane Country Day School, It’s for the Kids Foundation, the Dream Foundation, the Padaro Lane Association, the Serena Cove Owner’s Association and the Rehabilitation Institute of Santa Barbara.

In addition to Laguna Blanca School, she serves on the boards of Cottage Health System and Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

Baker has three children who graduated from Laguna Blanca: Anne, class of 1992; Brian, class of 1996; and Elizabeth, class of 2002. In her free time, she loves to cook and drive to Napa to visit her oldest daughter’s 2-year-old twins.

