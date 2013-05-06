Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 5:24 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Lazy Acres Market of Santa Barbara Named Outstanding Retailer of 2013

By Rudy Chavez for Lazy Acres Market | May 6, 2013 | 10:02 p.m.

Lazy Acres Market has been named one of five Outstanding Retailers of 2013 by the Specialty Food Association, chosen from among hundreds of specialty food companies across the United States.

The awards honor outstanding customer service, product sourcing, merchandising and a commitment to serving the local community.

The winners were selected by a panel of leading specialty food professionals including manufacturers, distributors, previous honorees and editors of Specialty Food Magazine.

“We’re honored to be recognized among the top specialty food retailers in the country,” said Rudy Chavez, Lazy Acres’ brand manager. “This would not have been possible without our dedicated staff upholding our high standards day after day, for whom we are very thankful.”

“These retailers share a passion that goes beyond presenting good food,” said Ann Daw, president of the Specialty Food Association. “They are educators, caring neighbors and champions of food makers who are creating the best in specialty food.”

The awards will be presented July 1 at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City at a gala awards ceremony hosted by internationally acclaimed chef Marcus Samuelsson. The winners are featured in the May/June issue of Specialty Food Magazine. Click here for more information about each winner.

Nominations for the Outstanding Retailers of 2013 were made by members of the Specialty Food Association. Retailers with the most nominations were asked to present detailed information about their companies, including menus, newsletters, training manuals, customer comments, promotional materials, press coverage and photographs to the judging panel for review.

— Rudy Chavez for Lazy Acres Market.

