Marymount Hosting Discussion About Santa Barbara’s High School Academies

By Molly Seguel for Marymount of Santa Barbara | May 6, 2013 | 10:58 p.m.

Santa Barbara is blessed with myriad high school options for students. In recent years, these offerings have become increasingly sophisticated with the addition of new high school academies at many public schools.

Helping families and eighth-grade students navigate the high school application process is an important aspect of what Marymount of Santa Barbara offers. As a result of this guidance, Marymount students attend a diverse choice of high schools, both independent and public.

From 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16, Marymount is offering the same help and service to a larger audience by sponsoring an event focused on the exciting developments in Santa Barbara’s public high school academies.

Marymount will host a panel of three representatives from Santa Barbara’s largest public high schools. This will be an opportunity to understand the offerings, requirements, challenges and benefits of these high school academies.

The public is invited to this very informative discussion of the direction of high school education in Santa Barbara. Parents with students as young as fourth and fifth grade are invited to learn more about the opportunities that lie ahead.

The discussion about Santa Barbara’s public high school academies will take place on Marymount of Santa Barbara’s Middle School campus at 911 Tremonto Road.

For more information, contact admissions director Molly Seguel at 805.569-1811 x131 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Molly Seguel is the admissions director for Marymount of Santa Barbara.

