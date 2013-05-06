Mountain View School Foundation Announces Founding Board of Directors

The Mountain View School Foundation has been formed to develop private support for public education at Mountain View Elementary School in Goleta.

The foundation was approved by the Board of Trustees of the Goleta Union School District and was incorporated in March by Principal Ned Schoenwetter and parents Mike and Nancy Schley.

The founding directors and officers of the foundation are:

» Mike Schley, director and president: He is an attorney and a founding partner of Schley Look Guthrie & Locker LLP in Santa Barbara. He provides counsel to business and nonprofit clients. He also performs volunteer service for several local and international charities. He is a graduate of Hastings College of the Law and Westmont College. He and his wife, Nancy, have a child who is a Mountain View student and another child who will enter soon.

» Angel Sugleris, director and secretary: Sugleris is the vice president of human resources and administration for PlanMember Financial Corporation, a California firm specializing in retirement plan solutions for nonprofit and for-profit employers, their employees and for associations, unions, membership groups and their members. She has volunteered with charities and associations, including Alpha Resource Center, Court Appointed Special Advocates, the American Heart Association, March of Dimes, the Alzheimer’s Association, the Santa Barbara Cancer Center and the Society for Human Resource Professionals. She has been a volunteer for more than 25 years in local schools, including serving as PTA co-president and in many fundraising roles benefiting Mountain View School.

Sugleris is a graduate of Santa Barbara Business College, attended Santa Barbara City College and the University of Phoenix with an emphasis in business administration. She holds the designations of PHR from the HRCI Institute and her FINRA Series 6 and 26 licenses. She and her husband, Bill, have three children, two of whom graduated from Mountain View Elementary School. Her youngest is a freshman in high school where she also is an active volunteer.

» Laura Ciontea, director and treasurer: Ciontea is a shareholder with the accounting firm Damitz, Brooks, Nightingale, Turner and Morrisset in Santa Barbara and the managing partner of the audit and accounting practice. She has 30 years of experience in public accounting and her principal areas of practice are accounting and auditing with special emphasis in nonprofit organizations, manufacturing and benefit plans. In addition to supervising audits, reviews and compilation engagements, she also provides litigation support, internal control reviews and other attest services. She received her bachelor’s degree in accountancy from the University of Illinois in 1980.

Ciontea serves on the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Chapter of the American Red Cross and treasurer of Las Aletas, the auxiliary of Assistance League of Santa Barbara. In her role as auditor, she has worked with a variety of nonprofit organizations including arts organizations, private foundations, school booster associations and health and welfare organizations. She provides technical expertise and industry knowledge to management and to the boards and audit committees of her clients.

Ciontea and her husband, Jim, have two children who are alumni of Mountain View School.

» Ned Schoenwetter, director: Schoenwetter is the principal of Mountain View School and has been in education for the past 18 years. After teaching fourth and fifth grades in both suburban Chicago and Goleta, Schoenwetter served as the coordinator of instructional media and technology for the Goleta Union School District before taking over as the Mountain View School principal in 2009. Schoenwetter has a bachelor’s degree in economics and history from St. Olaf College and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of St. Thomas, both in Minnesota.

Schoenwetter and his wife, Alexandra, have two sons who attend Mountain View School. This allows him an appreciation of Mountain View School as both an educator and a parent.

» Dan Cattaneo, director: Cattaneo is an entrepreneur who has started and owns several businesses in the Santa Barbara area. He is currently the CEO of Beneflex Insurance Services Inc., a leader in employee benefits planning and implementation for employers throughout Santa Barbara, San Luis and Ventura counties. Beneflex has the distinction as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Tri-Counties four out of the last seven years, according to the Pacific Coast Business Times. Cattaneo sits on various philanthropic boards and is a regular speaker at UCSB and other human resource and management venues.

Cattaneo lives with his wife, Cindy, and his youngest daughter, Mia, in Santa Barbara and enjoys many outdoor activities, travel and serving the community. The Cattaneos have three children who are alumni of Mountain View School.

» Sue Douglas, director: With husband Randy, she has been the owner of an underground pipeline construction company in Santa Barbara since 1978. While her three sons attended Mountain View School, she served as PTA co-president twice, chairman of jog-a-thon, carnival and various committees. During that time, her company donated the installation of the kindergarten play equipment. She continued her volunteer efforts at the junior high and high school levels as well. She served on the Santa Barbara School District Nutrition Task Force and on the Goleta Girls Club Board.

Douglas has been a member of the Assistance League of Santa Barbara since 1980. She has a bachelor of science degree from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. She is a proud grandmother of five, with her oldest granddaughter starting kindergarten at Mountain View School in September.

» Regina Magid, director: The real estate broker is associated with Village Properties and is the founder of Teachers Fund. She has been servicing the Santa Barbara community with all types of real estate needs since 1987 and continues serving on the SBAR Professional Standards Committee. She has been sponsoring and continuously supporting local organizations, such as the Domestic Violence Shelter, the Alpha Resource Center and the Teachers Fund. Magid has founded a Neighborhood Safety program for San Antonio Creek neighborhood, which is part of the Mountain View School attendance area.

Magid is a graduate of Polytechnic University in Lithuania with a master’s degree in economics and management. Her two sons have graduated from Mountain View School, her oldest grandson is currently attending first grade there and two younger ones will begin attendance soon.

» Bob Wood, director: Wood was the principal at Mountain View School for 10 years until his retirement in 2009. Prior to that, his teaching career spanned 28 years as a both a classroom and special education teacher. Wood received his degree in political science and elementary teaching certificate from UCSB and his master’s degree in special education from California Lutheran University.

Wood and his wife, Julie, have two adult sons who are graduates of Mountain View School. He and his wife are avid cyclists, fly fishers and golfers. They enjoy exploring the Western states in their travel trailer and treasure the time they spend with their four grandchildren.