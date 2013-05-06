Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 5:30 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Registration Open for Statewide Sustainability Conference at UCSB

By UCSB Office of Public Affairs | May 6, 2013 | 8:12 p.m.

Hoping to bring greening into greater consciousness by sharing strategies for effective storytelling around such efforts, the 2013 California Higher Education Sustainability Conference will bear the theme, “Communicating Sustainability.”

Registration is now under way for the event to be held at UC Santa Barbara June 23-27. Hosting for the sixth time, UCSB founded the now-annual affair in 2002.

The conference highlights cutting-edge research, as well as case studies with proven successes in curriculum development, operational programs, and community partnerships. Bringing together representatives from UC, CSU and California Community College campuses, and from the state’s independent and private colleges, this unique event fosters dialogue across institutions. Some 1,000 attendees — from approximately 90 campuses — are expected to participate.

With workshops, plenary sessions, panel discussions, presentations and demonstrations, the five-day conference this year will cover topics including, among other things, climate action planning, energy, food systems, green building, procurement, research, social equity, transportation, waste reduction, and water.

This year’s conference will also offer several field trips — both on campus and off — to spotlight sustainability efforts of UCSB and its surrounding community in areas such as communication strategies, waste reduction and recycling, energy management, green building, green health care and more.

Cost to attend all five days is $100 for students, $549 for campus and nonprofit representatives, or $649 for industry representatives and exhibitors. The event is also open to interested community members. Early bird rates are available until May 15.

Click here for more information or to register.

