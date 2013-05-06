Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 5:53 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Man Facing Charge of Attempted Murder

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | May 6, 2013 | 4:53 p.m.

Santa Maria police are revealing few details about a domestic violence case in which one suspect was arrested on a charge of attempted murder over the weekend.

Jorge Maldonado, 41, of Santa Maria was arrested on Saturday by Santa Maria police detectives and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Police believe Maldonado is linked to the incident that occurred at 8:43 a.m. last Friday in Santa Maria.

The name, age and city of residence of the victim were not released.

Lt. Kim Graham told Noozhawk on Monday that the incident was a domestic violence case, but that no further information would be released because of the nature of the case and because it was still under investigation.

Graham said more charges may be added as the investigation continues.

