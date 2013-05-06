SEE International Promotes Luis Perez to Director of Operations

Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE) International is pleased to announce the promotion of Luis Perez to director of operations.

Perez came to SEE International three years ago, and he has more than six years of nonprofit experience.

Perez oversees all international programs, including the planning, coordination and implementation of all yearly overseas operations. His oversight is crucial in ensuring increased access to free or low-cost restorative surgical eye care.

He is prepared to advance SEE International’s mission of restoring sight and transforming lives through the dozens of expeditions every month.

Perez received his bachelor of arts degree in global and international studies from UCSB. During his studies at UCSB, he learned the need for Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) like SEE International.

Recently, Perez visited northeastern India on one of SEE International’s expeditions to see firsthand the effects of cataracts on underprivileged blind people.

Under the direction of Perez, SEE International looks to increase its yearly output of 11,000-plus surgeries, across 35-plus countries and more than 145 expeditions.

— Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing SEE International.