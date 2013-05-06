Sheriff’s Department’s ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Planned for Thursday in Goleta

As a way for the public to get to know local law enforcement better and ask questions in a casual atmosphere, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is holding its first-ever “Coffee with a Cop” in Goleta.

The gathering will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. this Thursday, May 9, at the Starbucks located at the Camino Real Marketplace.

The public is invited to grab a cup of coffee and chat with one of several sheriff’s deputies who serve their community. There is no agenda, no guest speaker and no power point presentation, just coffee and conversation.

The idea behind the “Coffee with a Cop” program is to provide residents with an informal setting to meet deputies who work in their neighborhoods and talk about their concerns. The Sheriff’s Department started a“Coffee with a Cop” series in February in Carpinteria and wanted to reach out to the Goleta community as well.

The Hawthorne Police Department was the first law enforcement agency to start “Coffee with a Cop” four years ago, and since then other departments across the country have followed its lead, including the Santa Barbara Police Department. “Coffee with a Cop” founders from the Hawthorne Police Department will be in town and attending the gathering in Goleta.

The next “Coffee with a Cop” in Carpinteria is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. May 23 at Starbucks, and there is one scheduled from 8 to 10 a.m. June 17 at Jack’s Bistro and Famous Bagel.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.