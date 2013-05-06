Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 5:40 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff’s Department’s ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Planned for Thursday in Goleta

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | May 6, 2013 | 2:51 p.m.

As a way for the public to get to know local law enforcement better and ask questions in a casual atmosphere, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is holding its first-ever “Coffee with a Cop” in Goleta.

The gathering will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. this Thursday, May 9, at the Starbucks located at the Camino Real Marketplace.

The public is invited to grab a cup of coffee and chat with one of several sheriff’s deputies who serve their community. There is no agenda, no guest speaker and no power point presentation, just coffee and conversation.

The idea behind the “Coffee with a Cop” program is to provide residents with an informal setting to meet deputies who work in their neighborhoods and talk about their concerns. The Sheriff’s Department started a“Coffee with a Cop” series in February in Carpinteria and wanted to reach out to the Goleta community as well.

The Hawthorne Police Department was the first law enforcement agency to start “Coffee with a Cop” four years ago, and since then other departments across the country have followed its lead, including the Santa Barbara Police Department. “Coffee with a Cop” founders from the Hawthorne Police Department will be in town and attending the gathering in Goleta.

The next “Coffee with a Cop” in Carpinteria is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. May 23 at Starbucks, and there is one scheduled from 8 to 10 a.m. June 17 at Jack’s Bistro and Famous Bagel.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 