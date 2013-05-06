Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 5:26 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Summer Photojournalism Camp — Pursuing Passions and Improving Writing

By Felicia Tripa for Gateway Educational Services | May 6, 2013 | 8:37 p.m.

Parents, with summer just around the corner and the kids out of school, you might be wondering how to keep your children entertained and their minds active during those long summer days. One thought that comes to mind is camp, of course. But what sort of camp?

The activities vary, but generally include your basic swim camp, basketball camp, volleyball camp or any other camp associated with physical activity. While these camps are all amazing and beneficial in their own ways, they do not offer kids an opportunity to exercise their minds during this crucial time when keeping the mind active is so important.

At Gateway Educational Services of Santa Barbara, we’ve created a weeklong summer camp that utilizes today’s technology to provide kids with a unique avenue of self-expression through blogging and photography.

Many of today’s students have become reluctant writers because of school assignments that don’t correlate with their interests. However, at Gateway they’ll have a unique opportunity to take their interests and write about them — creating an inspirational self-motivation within each student to produce impressive and original blogs.

“Our son has been thrilled to attend this camp!” Lisa Morales said. “He’s attended three times and cannot wait for the next camp.”

Lisa’s son, David, and many other students who’ve attended photojournalism camp are given an opportunity to explore new perspectives through the lens of a camera and then take that story and share it in an online blog. Students are engaged in their “field assignments” throughout the week as they create their stories and interview people in their field of interest, gathering information to create their stories.

Photojournalism camp will offer your child an opportunity to spend their summer days engaged in fun, mind-stimulating activities. Our photography-centered field trips will give them a chance to explore historic Santa Barbara sites through a new lens while their written assignments will keep them engaged and learning about what makes a good story.

If you’d like to unleash the creativity in your child while also helping them improve their writing skills in a fun and engaging environment, please contact Connie Alexander at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.895.1153.

— Felicia Tripa is a publicist representing Gateway Educational Services.

 
