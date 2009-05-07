Dos Pueblos Dancers Headline Night of Entertainment

The team puts on a benefit performance with more than 100 dancers from local schools and studios

The new Dos Pueblos High School Performing Arts Center was alive Saturday evening with a benefit dance performance featuring many local dance teams and studios.

The seven-member DPHS Varsity Dance Team produced the invigorating show with more than 100 dancers from local schools and studios, including Kellogg Elementary School, Goleta Valley Junior High, Fusion, 14K Jules, UCSB Dance Team, Nikki Pfeifer, Taylor Fisher, Robin Zelko, UCSB Breakers and Linda Vega Studio.

The audience of several hundred was treated to dances from numerous dance genres, from lyrical to hip-hop, contemporary to flamenco, cheer dance to break dance and more.

It was a professional presentation that was conceived, organized and produced by seven teenagers. The girls wanted to give back to their school and their community. They formulated the plan to bring together dancers from the greater Santa Barbara dance community as a benefit performance for The Dream Foundation, a local charity that grants wishes to terminally ill adults, and the Dos Pueblos High School PTSA.

The benefit performance generated a substantial donation to both nonprofits.

The team would like to express their appreciation to several individuals who helped to make this event such a success: DPHS senior Gabe Rives-Corbett, who engineered the lighting and sound in the state-of-the-art Performing Arts Center, and all of the DPHS PTSA participants who baked and sold baked goods and flowers.

Mostly, the team members would like to thank their coach, Jamie Pickert, who choreographed all of their routines, and staff advisers Debbie Dulawan-Boe and Rhonda McGaughey.

— Dianne Johnson is a Dos Pueblos High School Varsity Dance Team parent.