Girls’ Soccer: Santa Barbara Speed Race to 2nd-Place Finish

The under-10 players lose 2-3 to the Santa Barbara Thunder after winning all three games of pool play

By Craig Wakamiya | May 7, 2009 | 6:21 p.m.

The AYSO Santa Barbara Speed placed second in the under-10 girls division at the North Oxnard Sports Festival last weekend, losing 2-3 to the Santa Barbara Thunder.

Both Speed goals were scored by Reyna Paredes.

In pool play, the Speed won all three games with a 2-0 shutout against Van Nuys/Sherman Oaks, 4-1 over North Oxnard and 4-0 against Camarillo.

Jessica Tappeiner made a save as goalkeeper against Camarillo to preserve the shutout. Danielle Anderson, Kyra Glaus, Jacqueline Hewitt and Courtney Schwartz were outstanding on defense, giving up only three goals over the weekend

Paredes totaled six goals and an assist for the weekend. Ava Troiani, and Chloe Hamer each scored two goals. Schwartz and Megan Eckert each contributed a goal. Kajsa Wakamiya is also a member of the team.

Craig Wakamiya is coach of the Santa Barbara Speed.

