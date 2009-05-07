Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 3:54 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Jesusita Fire: Event Changes, Cancellations

A list of changes for local performances and activities

By Noozhawk Staff | May 7, 2009

San Marcos’ Man of La Mancha

San Marcos High School Theatre has canceled all performances of Man of La Mancha because of the Jesusita Fire until further notice.

UCSB Baseball

UCSB’s three-game home baseball series against Big West rival Long Beach State will be played at Cal State Fullerton because of the Jesusita Fire. The Gauchos and 49ers will play a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. Saturday at Goodwin Field and a single game at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Symphony

The Santa Barbara Symphony has canceled this weekend’s subscription concerts, “Great Granada Finale,” on Saturday and Sunday.

Katy Perry

The Katy Perry concert on May 9 at the Santa Barbara Bowl has been rescheduled for August 30. All tickets for the May 9 concert will be honored for this new performance date.

Rancho La Patera & Stow House

The Goleta Valley Historical Society has closed the Rancho La Patera & Stow House for museum tours this weekend.

Museum, Sea Center

The Ty Warner Sea Center was closed Thursday, and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will be closed until further notice.

Also the following events have either been canceled, rescheduled or moved. Visit the museum’s Web site at www.sbnature.org for updated information.

» Wednesday: Butterflies Alive! Flight Crew Training, rescheduled to May 13 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Rebecca Coulter, [email protected]

» Wednesday: Sea Center Summer Volunteer Crew, to be rescheduled (date TBA); Leeza Charleboix, [email protected]

» Saturday: Seri Indian Artisans, canceled; Heather Lahr, [email protected]

» Saturday: Wine Futures, location changed (new venue TBA); Bob Wesley, 805.845.5247

» Sunday: Quire of Voices, canceled; Paige VanTuyl, 805.730.4405

Byron Berline

Thursday night’s performance by Byron Berline and Bluegrass, Etc. at Presidio Chapel has been canceled. Ticket purchases will be refunded.

Wildling Art Museum

The orientation meeting for residents interested in joining the Wildling Art Museum on a 10-day tour of Montana and the Canadian Rockies Aug. 24-Sept. 2 has been postponed from Saturday to May 16, at 3:30 p.m. at 1000 Mission Canyon Road in Santa Barbara.

The tour will be lead by Patti Jacquemain, president of the board of the Wildling Art Museum, and her husband, Dave Gledhill, and will take the group from Big Fork, Montana, to Calgary, Alberta, to see museums and artists’ studios and to view spectacular scenery in Glacier National Park, Banff, Lake Louise and Jasper.

