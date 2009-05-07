Jesusita Fire: Evacuees Find Refuge in Red Cross Shelter

The American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter provided shelter and services to 110 Jesusita Fire evacuees Wednesday night, and and will continue to provide services according to the community’s needs.

The Red Cross has evacuated its headquarters at 2707 State St. and is operating from the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

Residents interested in becoming disaster volunteers to help the Red Cross respond to the Jesusita Fire and future disasters should stop by the community center at 9 a.m. Friday or Saturday. Classes will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All new volunteers must take a Red Cross orientation and classes in emergency shelter operations and mass care. The location for the classes has not been determined.

Click here to make a donation for Jesusita Fire relief efforts.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.