Jesusita Fire: Insurance May Cover Evacuees’ Expenses

Residents under mandatory evacuation because of the Jesusita Fire may be eligible for reimbursement for additional living expenses.

“My heart goes out to the families who have lost their homes and all their belongings in this wildfire,” state Insurance Commissioner Steve Poizner said. “I urge everyone who has been evacuated from their home to check their insurance policies. Many homeowners policies cover additional living expenses incurred as a result of a mandatory evacuation.”

According to the Department of Insurance, many residential homeowners policies cover additional living expenses, which covers the additional expenses incurred by fire damage or mandatory evacuation. Additional food, housing, relocation and storage costs, as well as furniture rental, telephone installation and extra costs for transportation to and from home and school are typically covered by insurance after the deductible is reached.

Poizner recommends that homeowners check their policies, and has offered to send CDI officers to assist local authorities. He also suggests that all homeowners keep their policies updated and make an inventory list.

