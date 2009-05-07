Jesusita Fire: Red Cross Reopens State Street Headquarters

The American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter has returned to its headquarters at 2707 State St. after evacuating the building because of the Jesusita Fire evacuation warnings.

The Red Cross will hold disaster classes at Goleta Presbyterian Church, 6067 Shirrell Way in Goleta. The classes will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Residents interested in helping with the Red Cross Jesusita Fire relief effort and future disasters can register for the classes from 9:15 to 10 a.m. at the church or the Goleta Valley Community Center.

All new volunteers must take a Red Cross orientation and classes in emergency shelter operations and mass care. Call 805.729.6885 for more information.

A disaster mental health class will be held for licensed psychiatrists, psychologists and MFTs only; those interested must bring credentials on Friday to Goleta Presbyterian Church. The class will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

The Red Cross emergency shelter is open at Dos Pueblos High School, 7266 Alameda Ave. in Goleta. Small animals can be taken to the Santa Barbara Humane Society, 5399 Overpass Road in Goleta. Large animals can be evacuated to the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real.

