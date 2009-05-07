Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 3:56 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Jesusita Fire: SB Bank & Trust Donates $25,000 to Santa Barbara Red Cross

Funds will help local residents displaced by the Jesusita Fire, CEO says

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 7, 2009 | 12:39 p.m.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Thursday announced a donation of $25,000 to the Santa Barbara Chapter of the American Red Cross to assist with the needs of local residents impacted by the Jesusita Fire.

“In less than a year, our community has been impacted by three very significant fires,” said George Leis, president & CEO of the bank. “As it always does, our entire community is stepping up quickly to help our friends and neighbors. Because there are so many people affected by this fire, we decided that our local lead emergency response agency – the American Red Cross – is best qualified to apply this aid immediately to those most in need, and we are pleased to offer this financial support today to assist in that work.

“We are deeply grateful to our firefighters, law enforcement, emergency and government personnel – your quick and courageous efforts continue to make all the difference in the world. Our thoughts and our prayers go out to those who have lost their homes and to those waiting to hear news of their homes,” Leis said. 

The local chapter of the American Red Cross said Thursday afternoon that the bank’s donation will go to the Disaster Relief Fund and will help the Red Cross respond to those affected by the Jesusita Fire and other disasters

SBBT’s San Roque, La Cumbre and main office branches are in the current evacuation warning area, but will remain open through the day unless that status is changed to mandatory evacuation, bank officials said. Unless it is forced to close, the main office at the corner of Carrillo and Anacapa streets will remain open until 7 p.m. Thursday to serve customers.

Emergency supply bags will be available at all three locations to customers who have been affected by the fire, bank officials said.  Items will include a restaurant gift certificate from Jeannine’s Bakery, fire masks, water and other incidental items.                     

Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

