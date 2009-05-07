School Closed? Zoo Offers Buy-One-Get-One Special

Get a free child's ticket with every paid adult through Friday

Bring your inquiring minds to the Santa Barbara Zoo on Thursday and Friday.

Students of Santa Barbara area schools closed by the Jesusita Fire can register at the zoo’s front gate with the name of the student’s school, grade and teacher’s name and get a free child’s ticket with every paid adult.

California Trails is now open, making the zoo a premiere spot to learn about animal neighbors: California condors, island foxes, Pacific rattlesnakes, bald eagles, desert tortoises, hawks and more.

— Dean Noble is marketing director for the Santa Barbara Zoo.