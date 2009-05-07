UCSB Undergrad Researchers to Showcase Studies

Undergraduate researchers at the University of California, Santa Barbara, will present their discoveries and creative accomplishments at the annual Undergraduate Research Colloquium from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, in Corwin Pavilion. The event is free and open to the public. The student researchers will be available to discuss their work.

This year’s event will be the largest ever, with 175 poster presentations that showcase the work of undergraduate scholars. In their research, students address subjects ranging from autism, to designing a small car powered by a chemical reaction, to electronic waste trade and its effect on developing nations, to educational reform in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. Projects in the fine arts are also well represented, including “Scenes from the Silver Screen,” a senior dance honors multimedia production about the relationship between silent movies and dance.

“The research and creative work from some of our most talented students will be on display,” said Mary Nisbit, acting dean of undergraduate education in the College of Letters and Science. “Their work demonstrates the diversity of opportunities available to students at this extraordinary research university.”

More than a quarter of all UCSB undergraduates are now involved in original research with graduate students and faculty members. Students compete for hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants for undergraduate research each year. Research, conducted under the supervision of professors who are eminent in their fields, fosters critical thinking skills and helps prepare students for future careers and advanced study.