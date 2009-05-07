Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 4:00 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Jesusita Fire: Donations Needed for Evacuated Animals

Food, litter and crates can be taken to the Santa Barbara Humane Society; Lemo's offers discounts

Santa Barbara County Animal Services and its community partners are in need of several items to further assist animals displaced by the Jesusita Fire.

Animals Services, the Santa Barbara Humane Society, Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP) and Equine Evac have provided emergency care for more than 300 animals.

Residents who would like to support the effort may make donations to the Humane Society. The following items are particularly needed:

» Pedigree small crunchy bites dry dog food

» Pedigree chunky beef and chicken canned dog food

» Johnny Cat Original cat litter (unscented and nonclumping)

» Whiska’s dry cat food

» Friskies mixed grill canned cat food

» Medium to large crates for sheltering the animals

The Humane Society, at 5399 Overpass Road, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 805.964.4777 for more information.

On Friday, Lemo’s Feed & Pet Supply Store offered anyone donating animal supplies to the Santa Barbara Humane Society a 25 percent discount. (Supplies must be delivered by Lemo’s). Additionally, Lemo’s is offering a discount to anyone who has been displaced by the fire and need pet supplies. Simply tell them you are an evacuee. Click here to locate a store.

The Channel City Kennel Club along with the American Kennel Club (AKC) has donated $1,400 worth of product from Lemo’s to the Santa Barbara Humane Society. In addition, the AKC is sending a shipment of exercise pens to help house displaced pets.

