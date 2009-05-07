Jesusita Fire: Discounted Hotel Rates for Evacuees

The Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission announced Thursday that the following hotels are offering special rates for Jesusita Fire evacuees:
Under $100
» Beach House Inn & Apartments, 805.966.1126
» Best Western Carpinteria Inn, 805.684.0473
» Cheshire Cat Inn and Cottages, 805.569.1610
» Coast Village Inn, 805.969.3266
» Embassy Suites Hotel Lompoc, 805.735.8311
» Holiday Inn Express Lompoc, 805.736.2391
» Hotel Corque, 805.686.8633
» Hotel Santa Barbara, 805.957.9300
» Inn at East Beach, 805.965.0546
» Inn of the Spanish Garden, 805.564.4700
» Marriott Santa Ynez Valley, 805.688.1000
» Radisson Hotel Santa Maria, 805.346.8879
» Santa Barbara Hotel Group, 805.687.5511
» Secret Garden Inn and Cottages, 805).687.2300
$100 to 150
» A White Jasmine Inn, 805.966.0589
» Ballard Inn, 805.688.7770
» Canary Hotel, 805.884.0300
» Casa Del Mar Inn, 805.963.4418
» Eagle Inn, 805.965.3586
» Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 805.564.4333
» Holiday Inn Express/Hotel Virginia, 805.963.9757
» Hotel Oceana, 805.965.9776
» Orchid Inn at Santa Barbara, 805.965.2333
» West Beach Inn, 805.963.4277
$150 to $200
» Bacara Resort & Spa, 805.968.0100
» Harbor House Inn, 805.962.9745
Monthly Rates
» Sunset Shores Condominiums, 805.684.3682
Other
» Prufrock’s Garden Inn by the Beach, 805.566.9696 (50 percent off)
»Villa Elegante, 805.565.4459 (20 percent off)
— Shannon Turner Brooks is the Director of Communications for the Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission