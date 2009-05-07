Rep. Lois Capps: Fire Statement to Community

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara released the following statement regarding the Jesusita Fire:

“For the third time in less than a year, Santa Barbara area residents are being threatened by a serious fire. Unfortunately, yesterday evening the fire worsened, resulting in the loss of several homes and further evacuations. We are hopeful that any injuries remain minimal and our thoughts and prayers go out to our friends and neighbors who have lost their homes in the Jesusita Fire. We are also mindful that our brave fire fighters and first responders are still battling this blaze and we must all do our part to support them in this effort.

“I applaud Gov. Schwarzenegger’s decision last night to declare a state of emergency for the City of Santa Barbara, which will help provide additional resources to help fight the fire and aid in the recovery process. I welcome his assistance and the assistance of other federal, state and local authorities as they work to protect local residents and their property. I stand ready to assist the Governor in persuading the President to declare a federal disaster for the region if it is determined that the Jesusita fire requires significant additional federal assistance.

“Over the course of the Jesusita fire, my staff and I have been in constant contact with the public safety officials responding to the fire and I’m pleased that federal, state, and local officials have worked so closely together to protect local residents, their property and to combat the fire. Given the serious nature of this disaster for our community, I have decided to suspend my work in Washington and return to Santa Barbara today.”

— Emily Kryder is communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.