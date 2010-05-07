Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 7:40 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Bishop Diego Names New Head Boys’ Basketball Coach

Dean Prophet brings extensive coaching and teaching experience

By Debbie Herrera | May 7, 2010 | 6:50 p.m.

After a comprehensive search process, Principal Fr. Tom Elewaut announced Friday that Dean Prophet has been appointed to the position of head boys’ basketball coach at Bishop Diego High School.

Prophet has an extended coaching resume, having served as head freshmen/sophomore boys’ basketball coach at Channel Islands High School from 1999 to 2003, head sophomore coach at Ventura High School from 2003 to 2005 and as head JV coach at Ventura from 2005 to 2010.

Under Prophet’s direction, the Ventura JV squad won five straight Channel League championships. Moreover, the Cougars were undefeated in league play for the past two seasons, posting an impressive 45-3 record during that span.

The Ventura County Coaches Association recognized Dean by voting him JV Coach of the Year for the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons. Additionally, Prophet brings more than 25 years of classroom teaching experience to the community, with the past six years being served at Ventura High, where he teaches P.E. and health.

Prophet earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education, with a minor in math, from California State University, Northridge, and he holds a Clear California Teaching Credential.

The Bishop High Cardinals compete in the Tri-County Athletic Association.

— Debbie Herrera is the director of admissions and public relations at Bishop Garcia Diego High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 