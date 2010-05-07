Bishop Diego Names New Head Boys’ Basketball Coach

After a comprehensive search process, Principal Fr. Tom Elewaut announced Friday that Dean Prophet has been appointed to the position of head boys’ basketball coach at Bishop Diego High School.

Prophet has an extended coaching resume, having served as head freshmen/sophomore boys’ basketball coach at Channel Islands High School from 1999 to 2003, head sophomore coach at Ventura High School from 2003 to 2005 and as head JV coach at Ventura from 2005 to 2010.

Under Prophet’s direction, the Ventura JV squad won five straight Channel League championships. Moreover, the Cougars were undefeated in league play for the past two seasons, posting an impressive 45-3 record during that span.

The Ventura County Coaches Association recognized Dean by voting him JV Coach of the Year for the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons. Additionally, Prophet brings more than 25 years of classroom teaching experience to the community, with the past six years being served at Ventura High, where he teaches P.E. and health.

Prophet earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education, with a minor in math, from California State University, Northridge, and he holds a Clear California Teaching Credential.



The Bishop High Cardinals compete in the Tri-County Athletic Association.

— Debbie Herrera is the director of admissions and public relations at Bishop Garcia Diego High School.