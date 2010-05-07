Book Drive to Benefit Brain Injury Survivors, Families

The Jodi House is accepting new and gently used books for its new library

The Jodi House, Brain Injury Support Center will host a book drive on May 22 to fill the shelves of its new library.

New and gently used books may be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 22 at 625 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara.

All types of books, including fiction, nonfiction, poetry, coffee table books and books on brain injury, are accepted. Tours of the new facility are available by appointment via e-mail at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or by calling 805.563.2882 x5.

Jodi House is named after Santa Barbara native Jodi Wustman, who at age 19 was struck by a drunken driver. Finding no programs available to help her and her family cope with the effects of a brain injury that would last a lifetime, Wustman’s family and friends founded Jodi House in 1982.

Jodi House is a safe place where survivors and their families are linked to a network of individuals, programs and organizations, forming a community of people who understand the emotional and physical challenges they are facing.

— Joey Corazza is a development associate for the Jodi House, Brain Injury Support Center.