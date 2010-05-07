Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 7:34 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Do Fisherfolk Really Embellish Stories?

A tale about a baby doctor has a surprising twist

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | May 7, 2010 | 9:20 p.m.

To any of you who believe that fishermen and women tend to embellish our fishing tales, here’s a story to show that it isn’t necessarily our fault.

Capt. David Bacon
Capt. David Bacon (Ramona Lisa McFadyen photo)

A country medical doctor (obstetrician/gynecologist) was out bass fishing one picturesque spring morning on his favorite local lake. He had just started casting buzzbaits, spinnerbaits and crankbaits when his trusty cell phone rang. It was the husband of one of his expecting patients.

“Doc, get out here to the farm, fast!” the husband hollered into the phone. “She’s in labor, and they’re two minutes apart.”

“I’m on my way,” the dutiful doctor calmly replied. “I’m fishing and don’t have my medical gear with me, but you just start boiling some water and we’ll get through this.”

The good doctor fired up the massive outboard on his shiny bass boat and roared across the lake to the launch ramp.

He had the boat on his trailer in five minutes flat and was racing toward the nearby farm. He delivered the baby, and everyone was healthy and happy.

Without his medical gear, he didn’t have a proper scale to weigh the baby, nor did he have his usual medical device for measuring the baby. He had to go out to his trailer and bring in his fishing gear.

Well, according to his expensive fish scale and fish measure, that baby weighed 32 pounds and was 43 inches long.

I’m just sayin’.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.

