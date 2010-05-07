Local Red Cross Deploys 2 Volunteers to Tennessee

Santa Barbara residents Patricia Burkard and Tony Herrera will assist with flood relief efforts

The American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter is sending two disaster volunteers to help with Red Cross flood relief efforts in Tennessee.

The volunteers being deployed are Santa Barbara residents Patricia Burkard, a registered nurse, and Tony Herrera, a volunteer in disaster assessment.

The Red Cross helps people prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies. Last year, nearly a million volunteers and 35,000 employees helped victims of 75,000 disasters; and taught lifesaving skills to millions.

Locally, the Red Cross chapter has provided services to more than 23,000 people in Santa Barbara County during the past year. The Red Cross is not a government agency; it relies on donations of time, money and blood to do its work.

For more information, call the Red Cross at 805.687.1331 in Santa Barbara, 805.928.0778 in Santa Maria or 805.736.5110 in Lompoc.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.