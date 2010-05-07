Energy Retrofit Summit Sets Sights on Greener Economy

Speakers say opportunities for growth are ripening in construction and other industries

With its academic research institutions and wide-ranging entrepreneurial companies, the Central Coast is poised to take advantage of upcoming green opportunities, speakers said at Friday’s Central Coast Region’s Building Energy Retrofit Summit at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion.

Community leaders, businesses, nonprofit organizations and advocacy groups gathered at the free forum to discuss moving toward a greener future.

“There’s a huge demand coming, so be prepared,” California Energy Commission representative Chris Graillat said.

There are many incentives already available, she said, speaking mostly to the contractors in the crowd.

The Home Star Energy Retrofit Act of 2010 approved Thursday by the House of Representatives would provide many building and utility rebates for green building, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, said in her brief keynote speech Friday.

“Cash for caulkers” would increase construction and manufacturing jobs, she said.

The need for more efficient, clean energy is made evident by the recent oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, Capps said. With oil platforms up and down the Central Coast, despite the 1969 spill in the Santa Barbara Channel, her district has a clear reminder of the use — and risks — of fossil fuels.

To work toward a greener economy, communities need to create regional strategies and develop educational pathways that feed into emerging careers, said Barbara Halsey, executive director of the California Workforce Investment Board.

The California green jobs initiative has worked to establish regional partnerships, training programs and outreach to foster these kinds of strategies. So far, 3.8 percent of the state work force is employed in green jobs, according to Josh Williams of BW Research.

With building and facility retrofitting to become more sustainable, he said he sees opportunities for growth mostly in the middle-tier jobs — office and administration, construction, health-care support, maintenance and repair.

The Central Coast’s biggest industry is government, followed by leisure and hospitality, then agriculture, but the largest green employers are construction companies.

With construction hit hard by federal, state and local economic issues, regions need to create an entrepreneurial environment to promote green jobs to big businesses, Williams said.

In a question-and-answer session, members of emPowerSBC spoke Friday about property assessed clean energy (PACE), the Community Environmental Council, rebates and emPowerSBC financing.

The program’s financing option allows property owners to apply for loans to improve their property’s energy or water efficiency. Money is paid back through property tax assessments, and improvements can save money, create jobs and help the environment, according to the group’s Web site.

Friday’s panel included county housing and community development members David Matson and Angie Hacker, Dave Davis of the Community Environmental Council, and Robin Hayhurst of the Santa Maria Valley Contractors Association.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at . Noozhawk intern Shannon Storey contributed to this report.