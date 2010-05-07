Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 7:38 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Opens New Luria Conference and Press Center

Private and Measure V resources funded the college and community facility

By Joan Galvan | May 7, 2010 | 7:10 p.m.

SBCC announced Friday that it has opened its newly constructed Luria Conference and Press Center, a modern replacement of the 65-year-old “Press Box” at La Playa Stadium.

The new 971-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility will include two conference rooms, a coaches’ box, an announcers’ booth and universal viewing areas as well as new paving and landscaping. The facility is intended for use by athletes, coaches, faculty and the community for various athletic events and general meeting purposes.

According to SBCC officials, the former 60-foot press box had become physically and functionally obsolete, and the renovation was an opportunity to replace it as well as adding some much-needed conference room space to the campus, without obstructing any views or sightlines.

The project is among the first using funding from Measure V, a facility bond which Santa Barbara Community College District voters approved in 2008 to make needed infrastructure and facility repairs and upgrades at the college.

A private fundraising campaign for a new press center was begun by the late Eli Luria, a longtime trustee and donor to the college, who made an inaugural pledge of $500,000. Several other private donors pledged funds for the project, including Tim Tremblay, Chad and Ginni Dreier, Jack and Paulette Callahan and the Santa Barbara Athletic Roundtable.

Funds from Measure V became available in 2008, making this long-planned project a reality.

“The combination of Measure V funds from the community combined with support from dedicated donors truly makes this new facility an outstanding example of a public/private partnership,” Superintendent/President Dr. Andreea Serban said.

Overlooking the Pacific Ocean, La Playa Stadium is home to 17 sports teams, as well as student athletes for their physical training. The Vaqueros have captured eight state titles, most recently in women’s golf in 2006 and 2008.

“The college’s dedicated coaching and support staff care about students’ success in the classroom as well as on the athletic field,” Interim Athletic Director Ellen O’Connor said.

SBCC has more than 400 student athletes attending as full-time students enrolled in a minimum of 12 units, nine of which must be mandatory core academic units. The Student Athlete Academic Achievement Zone assists student athletes in reaching their educational goals while attending SBCC.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 