SBCC Opens New Luria Conference and Press Center

SBCC announced Friday that it has opened its newly constructed Luria Conference and Press Center, a modern replacement of the 65-year-old “Press Box” at La Playa Stadium.

The new 971-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility will include two conference rooms, a coaches’ box, an announcers’ booth and universal viewing areas as well as new paving and landscaping. The facility is intended for use by athletes, coaches, faculty and the community for various athletic events and general meeting purposes.

According to SBCC officials, the former 60-foot press box had become physically and functionally obsolete, and the renovation was an opportunity to replace it as well as adding some much-needed conference room space to the campus, without obstructing any views or sightlines.

The project is among the first using funding from Measure V, a facility bond which Santa Barbara Community College District voters approved in 2008 to make needed infrastructure and facility repairs and upgrades at the college.

A private fundraising campaign for a new press center was begun by the late Eli Luria, a longtime trustee and donor to the college, who made an inaugural pledge of $500,000. Several other private donors pledged funds for the project, including Tim Tremblay, Chad and Ginni Dreier, Jack and Paulette Callahan and the Santa Barbara Athletic Roundtable.

Funds from Measure V became available in 2008, making this long-planned project a reality.

“The combination of Measure V funds from the community combined with support from dedicated donors truly makes this new facility an outstanding example of a public/private partnership,” Superintendent/President Dr. Andreea Serban said.

Overlooking the Pacific Ocean, La Playa Stadium is home to 17 sports teams, as well as student athletes for their physical training. The Vaqueros have captured eight state titles, most recently in women’s golf in 2006 and 2008.

“The college’s dedicated coaching and support staff care about students’ success in the classroom as well as on the athletic field,” Interim Athletic Director Ellen O’Connor said.

SBCC has more than 400 student athletes attending as full-time students enrolled in a minimum of 12 units, nine of which must be mandatory core academic units. The Student Athlete Academic Achievement Zone assists student athletes in reaching their educational goals while attending SBCC.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.