Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 7:39 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Dedicates Observatory, Athletic Facilities

The college celebrates its new building with an outdoor ceremony

By Scott Craig | May 7, 2010 | 7:00 p.m.

More than 100 people gathered Thursday around the outside of the beautifully landscaped observatory to celebrate and dedicate the new building as well as the surrounding athletic facilities at Westmont College.

“We really are at the point where we begin to harvest the wonderful fruit from all the dedicated labor that has gone into these faculties,” President Gayle Beebe said. “They have been carefully planted, cultivated and the faithfulness of trustees, administrators, faculty, friends and donors have made this day possible.”

Campus planner Randy Jones reminisced about starting the Master Plan building process with consultant Carl D. Johnson 16 years ago.

“And after many hearings, meetings, revisions and helpful comments from our neighbors, the plan was approved in 2007,” Jones said. “Despite the wind, the rain and some fire, we can celebrate not only these new facilities we’re dedicating today, but also what this project means to the entire Master Plan.”

Jones described the benefits of the new perimeter road, underground utilities, Central Plant, concrete parking lots, native vegetation, pedestrian bridge and walkways.

“We can celebrate the fact that this is really the first step in a bigger plan,” Jones said. “The foundations have been laid for a completed Master Plan to serve faculty and students in the future.”

Despite the numerous challenges to find a suitable location on campus for the new observatory, Ken Radtkey, Blackbird Architects principal, said the building landed in a very special place.

“The observatory actually winds up functioning as a day and night observatory,” Radtkey said. “We have been so pleased by the way the observation deck is used not just for the stars and heavens at night, but for baseball games and track events and other things to observe your friends and colleagues on a day-to-day basis.”

Radtkey says the design team understood Westmont’s liberal arts philosophy and wanted to bring art, science and athletics together into the design of the observatory. “The inspiration for the project really comes from the work of trying to understand and be focused on the heavens,” he said.

Russell Smelley, head track and field coach, joked about another use of the observation deck. “Our students are practical, I found out by accident when I took a recruit up here that this is our sunbathing place,” he said.

Smelley thanked Beebe and the trustees, saying it was courageous for them to complete the existing construction during difficult economic times and following the withdrawal of a $75 million pledge.

“I’ve had to give up the keys to the tractor which I have enjoyed driving for 30 years, dragging the crushed brick and clay,” Smelley said. “But in my 33 years of college coaching, I’ve not seen a finer facility in the United States of America for competing student athletes. It is a fantastic facility.”

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 