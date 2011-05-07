Lyme Disease in Spotlight in Santa Barbara Showing of ‘Under Our Skin’ Documentary

In a benefit for the California Association for Lyme Disease, Andy Abrahams Wilson’s critically acclaimed film, Under Our Skin, will screen at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lobero Theatre.

Under Our Skin, an Academy Award-shortlisted documentary and 20-time winner at international film festivals, investigates one of the most controversial and fastest growing epidemics of our time. A shocking, real-life thriller, this festival hit exposes the controversy surrounding Lyme disease, revealing deep fault lines in our medical research, health care and insurance systems. Following the stories of patients fighting for their lives, the documentary reveals a natural world out of balance and a human nature all too willing to put profits before patients.

A question-and-answer session with Wilson, an Emmy Award-winning film maker, and hosted by KEYT news correspondent Paula Lopez will follow the film.

The film is being organized by local volunteers and shown in conjunction with May’s National Lyme Disease Awareness Month. Proceeds from the film’s ticket sales will benefit the California Association for Lyme Disease.

Tickets are $12 each and can be purchased at the Lobero Theatre box office, 33 E. Canon Perdido, or click here to buy tickets online.

Click here for more information about Under Our Skin. Become a fan of Under Our Skin at Facebook. Follow the film on Twitter.

— Lynne Cage is a Santa Barbara resident.