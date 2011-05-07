Friday, April 27 , 2018, 8:58 am | A Few Clouds 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Jurors May Still be Involved in Oxnard Teen Murder Trial

Ventura County Superior Court exploring Santa Barbara, Los Angeles County jury options in fatal school shooting

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | May 7, 2011 | 7:21 p.m.

The Ventura County murder trial of a teenager accused of killing a classmate at an Oxnard school won’t be held in Santa Barbara County, but Santa Barbara County jurors may still be involved, authorities said last week.

Brandon McInerney, 17, is charged with the execution-style shooting of Larry King, 15, during a Feb. 12, 2008, computer lab class at Oxnard’s E.O. Green Junior High School. He is also charged with a hate crime because McInerney allegedly held white supremacist views and King had identified himself as gay.

McInerney, who was 14 at the time of the shooting, is being tried as an adult. If convicted on all charges, he faces as much as 53 years to life in prison.

The trial has been postponed multiple times. Given the case’s publicity, Ventura County Superior Court officials decided to pursue a change of venue, but in a more unusual way: by importing a jury from another county. Santa Barbara County was chosen last year, and Superior Court executive officer Gary Blair said thousands of local jurors were summoned last fall in a sort of “false start” before the case was postponed.

The Ventura County Star has reported that Los Angeles County jurors from the Van Nuys district may be used since the trial has been postponed again, but Blair said no final decision has been made. No resources or time will be spent on the case until Ventura County decides where the jury will come from, he added.

The case is likely to be heard in Ventura County regardless of where the jury is selected, since importing a jury is significantly less expensive than moving a judge, attorneys and witnesses.

Ventura County Superior Court officials want a late June trial date, which may not work for Santa Barbara, Blair said.

“There’s a lot of extra security you have to supply in a case like this,” Blair said. “In our case, the Sheriff’s Department is undergoing budget reductions and pink slips have gone out for people. The end of the budget year is kind of a bad time.”

Jury selection would take about two weeks and, if selected from Santa Barbara, jurors would be escorted — or would drive themselves — to and from Ventura each day to hear the case. It’s not common, but Santa Barbara County has entered similar arrangements with San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties before.

Blair said he could not estimate how many jurors it could take to select 12 members, plus as many as six alternates, for such a high-profile trial, but it’ll take “some pretty big numbers to get there.”

“A lot of people might not be able to sit on a case like that, they feel so strongly, and could be disqualified during the selection process,” he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

