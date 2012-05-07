A Soggy Afternoon for Firefighters in Goleta

A hit-and-run driver sheared off a fire hydrant in Goleta on Monday afternoon, sending a torrent of water flowing down Castilian Drive and creating quite a show for workers in the surrounding buildings.

At about 4:15 p.m., emergency crews converged on Castilian Drive, just north of Cortona Drive, where a giant geyser of water was shooting up from the sheared-off fire hydrant. Water coursed down both sides of Castilian before draining off into nearby flood-control culverts.

As workers from nearby buildings looked on and snapped pictures, crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department braved the soggy conditions to shut down the powerful fountain, a process made more difficult by the heavy flow of water.

No damage or injuries were reported.

