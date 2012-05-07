The Bank of Santa Barbara Awarded ‘Premier Performance’ Ranking

Findley Reports recognizes the bank for its 2011 year-end financial results

The Bank of Santa Barbara has been recognized by The Findley Reports on Financial Institutions as a “Premier Performance” bank based on 2011 year-end financial results.

The award ranks The Bank among a select tier of top-performing California financial institutions.

“We are honored by this recognition and know that The Bank’s high performance is a reflection of our commitment and investment in the Santa Barbara community,” CEO Eloy Ortega said. “The personal relationships that we have built with our customers are the foundation of our continued success and growth.”

Outperforming the substantial majority of its 230 peer institutions in California, The Bank of Santa Barbara is one of 44 banks recognized for 2011 “Premiere Performance.”

Applauded for unwavering financial stability, even during this time of industry-wide economic challenge, The Bank continues to build on a history of achievement through adversity.

In 2009, bucking national trends, a group of Santa Barbara business leaders and philanthropists purchased The Bank of Santa Barbara from Capitol Bancorp Limited, a bank holding company headquartered in Lansing, Mich. This group of investors recognized Santa Barbara’s need for a bank that understands the local market and had the ability to offer fast decision-making and financial support to local businesses, nonprofits and individuals.

Today, The Bank of Santa Barbara, locally known as “The Bank,” is a 100 percent locally owned and operated community bank dedicated to providing state-of-the-art banking solutions and customer service reminiscent of the days when bankers knew every client personally. Based in the heart of Santa Barbara, The Bank is scheduled to open a second location in Goleta in August.

For more information, click here or call 805.730.7860.

— Chelsea Hartnett is a publicist representing The Bank of Santa Barbara.