Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 6:23 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Birth Center to Host ‘A Night of Cabaret de Paris’

Go French for an evening of fun and entertainment on Friday at The Savoy

By Wendy Jenson for the Santa Barbara Birth Center | May 7, 2012 | 3:28 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Birth Center will host “A Night of Cabaret de Paris” from 6 to 9 p.m. this Friday, May 11, at The Savoy nightclub, 409 State St.

Hip Brazil by Vanessa Isaac will give a French twist to their dance routine.
Hip Brazil by Vanessa Isaac will give a French twist to their dance routine. (Santa Barbara Birth Center courtesy photo)

Built in 1889 (the same year the Moulin Rouge debuted in Paris), the historic Savoy is an apropos setting for just such an ooh-la-la fundraising evening.

The French have given the world many fabulous things — champagne, Chanel, croissants and Cabaret (a nightclub offering live, often risqué, entertainment). So watch your step on Friday! There will be “Fire Fingers” by Nikole, and Autumn Phillips and her Gypzy Suite Performers performing an aerial hammock dance overhead. Phillips will also perform a body/hand balancing dance with Danilo Lambo. The tour de force Hip Brazil by Vanessa Isaac will give a French twist to their dance routine, as will Nebula Dance Lab and Fusion Dance Company. Complimentary spa treatments by Zen Diva Spa will soothe the soul.

Recommended dress is cabaret chic, s’il vous plait. For those who are into dressing up, use Liza Minnelli’s character Sally Bowles in the film Cabaret as your fashion inspiration. Think boas, bows, feathers, flapper dresses, sequins, suspenders and tuxedo jackets.

“But Cabaret attire doesn’t have to be overly sexy or elaborate,” said Talina Hermann, Cabaret co-chair along with Jill Jeffries Chase. “A little black dress is perfect. For men, a simple suit will do. Maybe add a bowler hat or bow tie if you have one. We’re even going to have a few boas for guests at the door. All you have to do is show up and have a good time! And remember to wear dancing shoes!”

The silent auction is not to be missed with party books galore. Raffle prizes include a gorgeous strand of freshwater pearls from A.H. Gaspar Jewelers, a sterling silver necklace set with rubies from Daniel Gibbings Jewelry and a Hoe Nalu Stand Up Paddleboard package from Upright Sports. And if you don’t win, c’est la vie! It’s all for a good cause.

“Parents in need of a night on the town — and let’s face it, that’s all parents — book a babysitter! It’s officially date night,” said Chase, a mother of two. “If you play your cards right, there might be a French kiss in it for you at evening’s end.”

To purchase Cabaret tickets, click here or call 805.680.4414. VIP tickets are $100 and include Cabaret entertainment, one raffle ticket (valued at $20), dedicated VIP bartender, complimentary cocktails, passed hors d’oeuvres and spa treatments. General admission tickets are $50 and include Cabaret entertainment, passed hors d’oeuvres, one drink ticket and complimentary spa treatments. Raffle tickets are $20 or six for $100.

For Sponsorship inquiries, email SBBC Executive Director Julie Schneiderman at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

All Cabaret proceeds benefit the Santa Barbara Birth Center, Santa Barbara County’s only option for families with low-risk pregnancies who seek a gentle, family-centered birth in a home-like setting. The Birth Center not only provides complete birthing, pre- and postnatal services to mothers, but serves as a family and community resource for pregnancy and childcare education, support and counseling. Click here for more information.

— Wendy Jenson represents the Santa Barbara Birth Center.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 